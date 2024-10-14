Revealed: the updated vision to renew and regenerate Leamington town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An updated “bold” and “ambitious” vision to renew and regenerate Leamington town centre has been revealed today (Monday October 14).

The Leamington Transformation Board (LTB) worked closely with various other organisations throughout the summer to produce an update to the previous 2018 Vision for Royal Leamington Spa Town Centre.

The Leamington Transformation Board brings together all three tiers of local government, to provide strategic direction for an ambitious programme of work to renew and regenerate the town centre.

The updated 2024-2034 Vision is the first piece of a series of commissions which intend to “involve all who live, work and enjoy Leamington town centre in defining what the future of the place should look like and how, together, we will all achieve this”.

The Life in Leamington Map. Image supplied.

Much has changed in the town centre since 2018 problems for town centres nationally include the effects of climate change, online shopping becoming more popular, more people working from home, not enough homes for everyone, the cost of living getting more expensive and loss of nature.

The LTB has said that “the vision update provides the high-level direction of travel against which all subsequent plans will be tested”.

The LTB approved the document at its meeting on Tuesday October 8 and the next step is for all three councils – Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council (WDC) and Leamington Town Council - to consider endorsing the Vision.

The Life in Leamington vision. Picture supplied.

WDC’s Cabinet is due to consider this on Thursday (October 17).

Mark Lee, Chair of the LTB commented: “Transforming Leamington is a key priority of all three local authorities and the extent of engagement on preparing this Vision has shown how passionate stakeholders are about the future of their town centre.

"This Vision articulates the headline themes of Healthy People, Healthy Place and Healthy Planet to restore Royal Leamington Spa as one of England’s finest town centres.”

The next piece of work commissioned by LTB is the Parade Masterplan which is now underway using the same consultant team as the Vision and specific engagement mirroring that on the Vision is being planned to be undertaken over the coming months.

The Transforming Leamington website will be kept up to date with the latest information.

To view the 2018 Vision document visit https://shorturl.at/RcMmK