Alex Franklin-Smith confirmed as next Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police

Alex Franklin-Smith has been confirmed as the new Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police, following a meeting of the Police and Crime Panel.

Panel members voted to support Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe’s nomination after a public hearing held at the Shire Hall in Warwick on Monday.

Local councillors and the independent Chair who make up the Panel were able to ask questions of both the Commissioner and the candidate before confirming their decision in writing to the Commissioner.

Speaking after the hearing, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “I’m pleased that panel members were as persuaded of Alex’s suitability for the role as I am. He was extremely impressive throughout the selection process and I had no hesitation in nominating him for the position.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe shakes the hand of newly appointed Warwickshire Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith. Picture supplied.

“I have been impressed by his work to date as interim Chief Constable and it is great news for Warwickshire that we will continue to benefit from his leadership. I’m looking forward to working closely with him to deliver the best possible policing for Warwickshire.”

Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the new Chief Constable for Warwickshire. Warwickshire is a fantastic county that deserves a police force that works for everyone, especially victims of crime.

“It is an honour and a privilege to lead the many police officers, staff and volunteers who work incredibly hard to protect our communities. I will do everything possible to serve them to the best of my ability.

“Warwickshire Police has the potential to become a truly outstanding organisation and one that is known for policing excellence. In the New Year, we will begin the build of a new policing plan that serves all our communities, and this will be directly informed by the voices of our people, our partners and the Warwickshire public.

"I wish all of our communities a very safe festive period.”

Alex has been serving as the interim Chief Constable for the force following the retirement of Debbie Tedds in September and will now assume the role substantively.

Yesterday, Alex vowed to get involved in speeding up the criminal justice system, review neighbourhood policing and put himself forward for public scrutiny as three key matters raised to him by Warwickshire councillors.