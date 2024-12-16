The new chief constable-elect for Warwickshire has vowed to get involved in speeding up the criminal justice system, review neighbourhood policing and put himself forward for public scrutiny.

They were the key matters raised as Alex Franklin-Smith was presented to councillors as the preferred candidate to become the new head of policing in Warwickshire.

He had served as deputy to predecessor Debbie Tedds and took on the top job on an interim basis following the sudden announcement of her retirement in September.

Warwickshire’s Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe, the politician elected to hold the chief constable and force to account, and his office are responsible for conducting the recruitment process.

Warwickshire's Chief Constable-elect Alex Franklin-Smith. Picture supplied.

The decision then has to be rubber stamped by elected representatives from county, district and borough councils and independent members that make up the Warwickshire Police & Crime Panel.

At this week’s confirmation hearing, the panel was told there had been two other candidates, both external, with "familiarisation events” held to level the playing field for the others.

Two candidates made the interview stage with Acting Chief Constable (ACC) Franklin-Smith, who has served in policing for 22 years across four forces, including seven as a chief officer, making the cut.

From there it was over to councillors to question the candidate. Councillor Jill Simpson-Vince (Con, Brownsover & Coton Park) queried how he would build public confidence. “Trust and confidence is at the core of everything policing does and it is no different in Warwickshire,” replied ACC Franklin-Smith. “We police by consent and as soon as that trust and confidence is damaged it makes it incredibly difficult for officers, staff and volunteers to deliver policing.”

He listed standards and discipline, performance, service delivery and visibility as key factors in delivering a “public focused and community driven” force.

“With your support, I intend to be a chief constable that is visible and active in communities,” he continued. “There is an opportunity for greater scrutiny, of both myself and Warwickshire Police, by bringing back policing area-based scrutiny hearings where partners that we work closely with and members of the public have an opportunity to hold their chief constable and local policing commanders to account. “I think it is important that we are a police force that is seen to listen to what communities say, and I think there is a lot more we can do in that regard. “I intend to commission a full review of neighbourhood policing.

That is not because I am saying we have massive problems but I think there is an opportunity to review how we engage with communities. "I am really keen to ensure that wherever you work, live or travel through in Warwickshire that the service offering from a neighbourhood policing point of view is consistent.”

Fielding questions on staff morale, ACC Franklin-Smith highlighted how the ability to deliver outcomes plays a part and referenced the upcoming review by Sir Brian Leveson into delays in the criminal justice system. “For me, that is a really important issue that needs to be tackled,” he said.

“There are some court cases, really serious cases of rape and serious sexual offences, some of the worst harms that can happen in society, now being scheduled for 2027.

“That is an incredibly long time for victims to remain confident and supportive of prosecutions, and it is also a long time for witnesses to remember what they saw or heard.

“I will be working incredibly hard on behalf of my workforce to discharge my responsibilities in terms of working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and wider criminal justice service across Warwickshire.”

The panel’s deliberations were held in private session and while the decision on whether to permanently appoint ACC Franklin-Smith is in the hands of councillors, it is likely to be a formality.

The decision is due to be made public over the next five days.