All-action Leamington boxer shows softer side with hospital children's ward visit

Professional fighter Danny Quartermaine is supporting Warwick Hospital’s Young Minds Matter Appeal.

Leamington Boxer Danny Quartermaine meets a young patient at Warwick Hospital's MacGregor Children's Ward. Image courtesy of Reece Singh Promotions.

All-action Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine showed his softer side this week when he visited Warwick Hospital to support one of its fundraising campaigns.

Danny met some of the young patients at the hospital’s MacGregor children’s ward to help raise awareness and money for the appeal to re-equip and update the ward.

The 25-year-old super featherweight, who has won all of his seven professional bouts, signed autographs for the youngsters and spoke to them about various topics ranging from boxing to super heroes.

Danny Quartermaine at Warwick Hospital Photo courtesy of Reece Singh Promotions.

Danny, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, said: “It’s great to be helping out with such a great cause, any donations towards the Young Minds Matter Appeal would really help.

"I met some amazing characters today and it was lovely to see the smiles on their faces.

"It’s nice to be nice.”

Danny Quartermaine with Warwick Hospital staff member Amarjeet. Photo courtesy of Reece Singh Promotions.

To support the appeal visit https://bit.ly/3lK2syg

Danny’s eighth professional bout takes place at the Sports Connexxion in Ryton on March 11.