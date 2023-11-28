Almost 70 decorated Christmas trees to be displayed at Leamington festival
Visitors to this years magical Leamington Christmas Tree Festival will have more to look at this year.
There will be 67 decorated trees on display at the event – 20 more than there were at the festival last year.
The festival, organised by Whittle Productions, takes place at All Saints’ Parish church in Priory Terrace from December 9 to 17.
Leamington Town Council awarded a community grant so the festival could work with and invite five groups to get involved. Local artists Beth Zeen and Libby Esler have delivered workshops at the Sydni Centre, Brunswick Hub, Priors House Care Home, Gainsborough Hall Care Home and Sydenham Primary School.
Kay Sheriston, the council’s deputy town clerk, said: “The Leamington Town Council grant programme is a wonderful opportunity for community and voluntary groups to work with our wider community.
"The next deadline for applications is December 10 and we are looking forward to hearing about more creative projects like this.”
Beth Zeen worked with the Brunswick Hub to turn CDs into Christmas baubles.
Leanne Dorrell, the hub’s social media officer, said “It was wonderful to bring some early festive cheer and invite friends of Brunswick Hub and local families to create some beautiful decorations for our tree.”
Christmas carols will be performed at the event by both the church and Churches Together choirs.
Children can take part in a free Explore Learning activity sheet.
And on Friday December 15, dogs and their owners can attend the festival.
On the final day of the festival, there will be a series of free drop-in shadow puppet workshops and short theatrical vignettes from Tell Tale Presents.
Carole Sleight of Whittle Productions said, “This year we have a fantastic and diverse range of sponsors who have created unique decorations to promote them or their organisation – so expect everything from nativity themed trees to blinged-up bras.”
Entry to the festival is £2 for adults, under 16’s enter for free, all programme details can be found online at www.allsaintschurchleamington.org.uk