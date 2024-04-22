American country music festival with line dancing, rodeo bull rides and barbecue heading to Warwick
The event, which is called ‘Summer in Nashville’, is due to take place in St Nicholas Park on September 15.
Brought from America, the event will feature new and undiscovered acts, along with tribute acts to country music legends.
Festival goers can also enjoy American barbecue and street food as well as entertainment such as line dancing, rodeo bull rides, country fancy dress, axe throwing, and more.
The live music line-up is yet to be announced.
Marketing manager Lee Fudge said: “We can’t wait to bring Summer in Nashville to Warwick for the first time ever.
“Expect the best country party of the year including top notch live performances from tribute acts to country music’s greatest legends.”
Organisers said pre-sale tickets will be live soon. To sign up go to: https://www.summerinnashville.com/