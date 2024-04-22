Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwick Lions Jazz night is set to return to Warwick next month.

Last year the club, which serves both the Warwick and Leamington areas, held the first charity jazz night and heralded it a success.

Richard Exallll’s Shooting Stars who will be one of the acts at the jazz night. Photo by Paul@JazzandJazz

Now the event will return for a second year on Friday May 17 at Warwick Racecourse and the club hopes will continue to be an annual event for the town.

The Lions Club said the aim of the event is to “create a popular night out for jazz lovers, while at the same time providing a showcase for local musicians and entrepreneurs, as well as raising money good causes in the area”.

The night will feature two live band bands – Richard Exalls Shooting Stars and Washington Whirligig – who will be performing music from early New Orleans through to main stream jazz, swing and blues.

Catering and refreshments on the night will be provided The Windmill Hill Brewing Company, The Warwickshire Gin company and the Warwick-based restaurant Dough & Brew.

The event takes place in the Paddock Pavilion at the Racecourse and doors open at 5.30pm with the music starting at 6pm.

Tickets cost £20 and are available now from the Jockey Club website: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/jazz-night/

A spokesperson from the Warwick Lions Club said: “This promises to be a great night of live music with all funds raised going towards our charitable work in the local area.”