Warwick Lions Club is bringing back its charity jazz night next month

The event helps raise money for good causes in the area.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:02 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 10:02 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Warwick Lions Jazz night is set to return to Warwick next month.

Read More
Property Focus: Stunning barn conversion near Hunningham with its own pond and c...

Last year the club, which serves both the Warwick and Leamington areas, held the first charity jazz night and heralded it a success.

Richard Exallll’s Shooting Stars who will be one of the acts at the jazz night. Photo by Paul@JazzandJazzRichard Exallll’s Shooting Stars who will be one of the acts at the jazz night. Photo by Paul@JazzandJazz
Richard Exallll’s Shooting Stars who will be one of the acts at the jazz night. Photo by Paul@JazzandJazz
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the event will return for a second year on Friday May 17 at Warwick Racecourse and the club hopes will continue to be an annual event for the town.

The Lions Club said the aim of the event is to “create a popular night out for jazz lovers, while at the same time providing a showcase for local musicians and entrepreneurs, as well as raising money good causes in the area”.

The night will feature two live band bands – Richard Exalls Shooting Stars and Washington Whirligig – who will be performing music from early New Orleans through to main stream jazz, swing and blues.

Catering and refreshments on the night will be provided The Windmill Hill Brewing Company, The Warwickshire Gin company and the Warwick-based restaurant Dough & Brew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event takes place in the Paddock Pavilion at the Racecourse and doors open at 5.30pm with the music starting at 6pm.

Tickets cost £20 and are available now from the Jockey Club website: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/jazz-night/

A spokesperson from the Warwick Lions Club said: “This promises to be a great night of live music with all funds raised going towards our charitable work in the local area.”

For more information about the Warwick Lions Club go to: http://warwicklions.co.uk/

Related topics:TicketsLeamington