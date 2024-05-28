An update from the Aid for Ukraine campaign in Leamington

The war in Ukraine may have slipped from the newspaper headlines, but it continues to cause many thousands of casualties destroying families homes and livelihoods across the nation, writes David Harrop.

As a result there is a huge need for ambulances to treat the sick and wounded.

We have already supplied 20 ambulances and we are excited to announce another milestone in our mission to improve this situation - the delivery of another three ambulances and two 4x4 vehicles.

This incredible achievement wouldn't have been possible without the generous support of Pagid UK & ROI , Lifestyle Gift Cards , and as always a special shoutout to LKQ Euro Car Parts for their invaluable funding and covering all associated costs.

Four ambulances bought by the Aid for Ukraine Appeal last year. Picture supplied.

We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Pat and Margaret from Lillington Parish Church, St. Mary Magdalene's, Tania Hébert and her team at Ukrainian Medical Charity, and Magda and her team at UK Help For Ukraine / NOXAIDUK for their unwavering dedication in facilitating the loading of supplies.

A big thank you also goes out to Stratford-On-Avon Fishing and Outdoors Ltd and Rotary Club of Warwick, for their efforts in collecting Easter eggs and to everyone who contributed through donations and sales at the shop at Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

Your generosity has made a profound impact and will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of those in need.

We also extend our deepest appreciation to EurotunnelLeShuttle for generously providing free crossings, enabling us to transport these vehicles efficiently. Also to Krzysztof Sobejko the Mayor Gmina Leżajsk for their invaluable support throughout this entire endeavour.

Let’s not forget the many drivers and volunteers who delivered these vehicles safely to their destination; they are all wonderful examples of compassion and community and we will continue our mission to deliver aid and support where ever it is needed the most.

Thank you to everyone again for this outstanding achievement. It truly exemplifies the power of the Chain of Kindness, where numerous selfless individuals unite in solidarity to support others, reaching out to those in real need and making this world a better place.

Together we will make a difference.

There is a fundraising page to buy ambulances which can be visited here https://bit.ly/39cVI63

For more information about the Polish Centre’s appeal follow its Facebook page.

