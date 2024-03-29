Ancient ceremony held in Warwick marks a new High Sheriff for Warwickshire

Rajvinder Kaur Gill has been appointed the High Sheriff of Warwickshire for 2024/25. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A new High Sheriff of Warwickshire has been sworn in during a ceremony in Warwick this week.

On Thursday (March 27), also known as Maundy Thursday, the ancient ceremony was held in the former courthouse at The Old Shire Hall in Warwick to transfer the title of High Sheriff from Sophie Hilleary to Rajvinder Kaur Gill.

The office of High Sheriff is one of only two royal appointments in the county and has been extant since Saxon times.

Historically, the Sheriff was responsible for raising troops, collecting taxes and catching criminals, all of which powers have over time been taken on by others.

Rajvinder is a Kent girl, bought up by her parents who came over from Punjab in the 1960s. She is one of five girls, her father had a good level of education behind him and soon went into business and property investments.

1989 bought Rajinder into Warwickshire when she married her husband, Jagtar Singh Gill, now of nearly 35 years.

Settling in to Leamington, she started work in administration for Warwickshire County Council running the Youth Training Scheme.

After ten years with the council, she moved on to Calor Gas, when it first opened in Leamington followed by a few years as HR manager for Woodwards Department Store.

Her employment days came to a halt in 2001 when she left work to focus on the business that was growing.

Through this employment and life journey, Rajinder had three children – Gurjeevan, Gursimar and Harveer – who have made her so proud with their own achievements.

Rajinder and Jagtar have managed to build up their property business.

Her interest in law and order from a young age was enhanced by being appointed a Magistrate for the Coventry and Warwickshire bench.

Rajinder said crime prevention and community safety are at the forefront of her priorities over the coming year.

She said her focus will be on “supporting Warwickshire’s youth in an attempt to reduce crime and invest in their safety and education, providing them with opportunities and empowering them to make a positive impact”.

Speaking of her appointment to the office of High Sheriff for 2024/25, Rajvinder Kaur Gill, said: “It is a huge honour and a privilege to be offered the chance to serve the people of Warwickshire.

"I am very keen to actively support and encourage in crime prevention projects in our county and support Crimebeat charity that gives recognition to innovative and successful crime prevention projects carried out by young people.

“I would never, in my wildest dreams, have imagined to be where I am today.

"When that tap on the shoulder happens, it is overwhelming and feels so surreal which is how it has been until today, the day of my inauguration when reality awakens you.

“I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone whose support and trust has allowed me to undertake this esteemed position.

"A role of great importance to the community of Warwickshire and the Sikh Community as after over 1000 years of history of the Office of High Sheriff, I am the first Sikh woman to take this ancient office in the UK.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “On behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the whole of Warwickshire, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Raji Kaur Gill to the Office of High Sheriff and hope that she has a great year in this most ancient of roles.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: "I was delighted to attend the inauguration of our new High Sheriff Raji Kaur Gill and I very much look forward to working with her in the coming year."

The High Sheriff is, these days, an unfunded ceremonial position, supporting the judiciary and the uniformed public services as well as charities and voluntary groups.