Cameras at the ready: The Warwickshire Country Parks photography competition is officially open

Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks service has announced the opening of the Warwickshire Country Parks Photography Competition.

The competition will run from today (Thursday March 28) to Friday September 6 and participants are invited to submit their best pictures capturing the theme of ‘nature through the seasons’.

Images must have been taken at one of the county council’s ten country parks, greenways and nature reserves in the past three years.

A poster for the competition.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, shared: “Our country parks and greenways have so much to offer to people from Warwickshire and beyond, with each site bringing something unique in terms of its ecology, facilities and environment.

"We hope you’ll join us in capturing these valued green spaces through the Warwickshire Country Parks photography competition.”

Up for grabs is the opportunity to feature in the new Warwickshire Country Parks Calendar.

Twelve winning photos will be picked to represent each month of the year, with one overall winner to also feature on the front cover.

All winners will receive a copy of the calendar, and the overall winner will be offered a special VIP park experience with their close family or loved ones.

To submit an entry email your photo to [email protected] and complete the participant consent form https://forms.office.com/e/2jpzhkSbbY

This must be signed by a parent or guardian for participants aged under 18.