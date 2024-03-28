Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington Football Club has revealed new details and images of its planned new 5,000-seat stadium.

The football club, currently located in Harbury Lane, held a public meeting alongside Warwick District Council yesterday evening where new computer generated images of the Community Stadium were displayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5,000-seat stadium will be built on land off Fusiliers Way with the work estimated to be completed in July 2028.

A computer generated image of Leamington FC's new stadium. Picture courtesy of Leamington FC.

The stadium will have an artificial pitch to make it suitable for the club’s various teams to play and and train on all year round.

The main stand will be built in two phases with its capacity being expanded from 1,000 to 2,000 in the second stage.

The plans for the new stadium, which will be located closer to the town centre and transport routes than Leamington FC’s current Your Co-op Community Stadium, were given the green light by Warwick District Council in 2017.

A collage of computer generated images of Leamington FC's new stadium. Picture courtesy of Leamington FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Leamington FC’s chairman Jim Scott said: “A new stadium with improved access and facilities will help us fulfil our aspirations to move into higher leagues.

“It will also allow us to develop and expand our presence in the community through our programme of football-related activities.

"This will give more people the opportunity to get involved, be it as a player, spectator or user of the facilities.”