Improvement works for two major Leamington roundabouts will start in May

Highway improvements on A452 Europa Way at the Fords Foundry and Queensway roundabouts. Picture supplied.

Improvement works to two major Leamington roundabouts will start in May.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has appointed C R Reynolds Construction to make the improvements to the Ford Foundry and Queensway roundabouts on ‘the A452 Europa Way corridor’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When completed in autumn 2025, there will be traffic signals at the two roundabouts along with additional lanes, shared footway and dedicated off-carriageway cycle routes, and enhanced crossing facilities.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways said: “The A452 Europa Way corridor is a key route between the M40, Leamington Spa and Warwick.

“This improvement project is a complex scheme, requiring detailed bespoke design and build plans and associated planning and procurement.

"C R Reynolds Construction beat the competition to win the contract and I am delighted we are another step closer to achieving the high-quality outcome that local residents and businesses deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we are aware that there are now a number of roadworks taking place in the area which are impacting residents and drivers.

"We are asking local people to bear with us while we go through this phase of improvements to the road network which is needed to support the new homes planned for the area.

"We are always looking at ways in which we can minimise any disruption.

"Once completed the project is expected to produce a range of benefits including increased lane capacity, better control of traffic, more active travel options, increased business and retail activity in the area through improved links to Warwick and Leamington town centres as well as futureproofing for homes identified in the Warwick District Local Plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warwick District Local Plan has identified that approximately 4,500 homes will be built within the area by 2029, with an additional 3,000 homes in Stratford district, which will have a significant impact on the highways network in both areas.