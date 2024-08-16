Animal lovers invited to the remaining free summer events run by Kenilworth Dog Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Animal lovers in Warwickshire are being invited to visit the Dogs Trust in Kenilworth for the last of the charity’s free summer events.

At the events, visitors will have the chance to meet some of the dogs in the charity’s care and go ‘behind the scenes’ at the rehoming centre in Honiley.

On Wednesday August 21 between midday and 7.30pm there will be talks and tours explaining more about what the charity does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Animal lovers in Warwickshire are being invited to visit the Dogs Trust in Kenilworth for the last of the charity’s free summer events. Photo supplied by Dog's Trust.

And in the following week on Wednesday August 28, there will be chance to meet some dogs who need to be the only dog in the home.

The events come after a busy year for the charity, with the Kenilworth branch finding homes for 762 dogs.

Currently the Honiley site has 61 dogs in its care and the team at the branch are hoping the free events will highlight the different types and breeds of dogs available at the rehoming centre, as well as providing information to new or prospective dog owners.

A spokesperson from the Dogs Trust said: “These events are designed to give people the chance to meet some of the dogs in our care and go behind the scenes at the rehoming centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be talks by members of staff, and visitors will be able to chat to the team responsible for finding new homes for the 61 dogs currently searching for their forever homes.”

For more information about the charity and the dogs currently at the Kenilworth rehoming centre go to: www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth