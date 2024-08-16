Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is set to start on some footpath improvements between Leamington and Warwick next week.

The work will be take place on footpaths along Harbury Lane between Earl Rivers Avenue and the B4087 Tachbrook Road/ Oakley Wood Road Junction and is due to start on Monday (August 19).

The widening, surfacing and lighting of the footpaths is the first phase in providing a longer route between Europa Way and Tachbrook Road.

Cycling improvements, crossings and additional footways are proposed in later phases.

Phase one will link into the recently improved crossings at Tachbrook Road/ Oakley Wood Road.

The project is part of Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) work to improving and extending walking and cycling routes in and around Warwickshire’s towns.

WCC said that to allow the works to be carried out safely, some temporary footpath closures may be required and information will be provided on alternative pedestrian routes.

The main working hours will be between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. However, some weekend working may be required.

The works are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Councillor Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “With greater numbers of residents in the area, it is vital that we encourage walking and cycling to relieve pressure on the highway network but also to reduce emissions and help us move towards our ambition to be net zero by 2050.

“With the new schools in the area, this will encourage healthier options for travel that will make roads around schools safer and greatly improve the air quality.

"The scheme has numerous benefits and I am delighted to see it progressing. There will, naturally, be some disruption while work is ongoing.

"We will do our utmost to minimise this but I would ask residents and commuters to please bear with us while we get this important work done.”

Funding for the project has been secured from Active Travel England and housing developers.

The works will be done by the county council’s highways Ccontractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Nearby residents will receive regular scheme updates and these will also be available online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/8