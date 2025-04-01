Announced: the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth finalists for the Muddy Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos has announced its finalists for its annual Muddy Awards with several businesses and venues from around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth on the list.

Shortlisted for its Warwickshire & West Midlands Awards in the Arts, Culture & Theatre category are Compton Verney Art Gallery at Compton Verney and the Leamington Studio Artists Art Room in Leamington.

Peaches and The Terrace in Leamington are up for the award in the Bar category.

Leamington businesses Mandy May Permanent Make-up & Aesthetics and Polished Beauty Bar are up for an award in the Beauty Salon / Clinic category.

Compton Verney is up for two Muddy Awards. Picture supplied.

Hilltop Hideaways in Hunningham, Kington Grange in Claverdon and Mount Pleasant Barns in Warwick are shortlisted in the Boutique Stay ctaegory.

Café Desa in Leamington and Puddleduck Cafe & Gallery in Napton are among the finalists in the Café category.

Libertine Burger, Nana’s Japanese and Sabin’s Sandwich Shop, all in Leamington, are shortlisted in the Casual Dining category.

The Hatton Arms in Warwick is up for an award in the Destination Pub category.

The Lord Leycester is up for a Muddy Award. Picture supplied.

In the Event Venue category, Ardencote Hotel and Spa and Kington Grange, both in Claverdon and Warwick House in Southam, are up for an award.

Compton Verney Art Gallery is again named, this time in the Family Experience category along with Hatton Adventure World and The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.

Field to Fork in Wootton Wawen and Hilltop Farm in Hunningham are shortlisted in The Farm Shop / Deli category.

In the Florist category Paintbox Blooms in Kenilworth and Sarah Horne Botanicals in Leamington are finalists Nashwhite and Pelo in Warwick and Portrait in Kenilworth are finalists in the Salon category. The Ettington Park Hotel and Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa in Leamington, are listed in the Hotel category. Sanctuary Eleven in Leamington and Warwickshire Artisans in Wootton Wawen are shortlisted for the Lifestyle Store category The Cross in Kenilworth is up for being named the top Restaurant. Elite Bootcamp Fitness which is based at Leamington Rugby Club and Natalie Bhangal, Graft Fitness in Warwick are shortlisted in the Sport & Fitness Instructor category. Charlotte Kershaw, Warwickshire Mindfulness and Mummy MOT Warwickshire, both based in Leamington, are finalists for the Wellbeing Specialist category. Diffuse Retail Warwick and Life of Mou (Leamington Spa) are up for an award in the Women’s Style category .

For the Yoga / Pilates Studio category, Form & Flow Pilates Studio in Warwick and Lucy Sparks Pilates in Leamington, are shortlisted.

To find out more about the Muddy Awards visit https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/