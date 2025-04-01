Hotel near Leamington named as finalist in national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hotel in Leamington has been named a finalist in the 'hotel of the year' category for a national award.

VisitEngland has today (Tuesday April 1) announced the finalists who will go forward to the tourism industry’s national Awards for Excellence.

The 52 finalists, selected following a judging process by handpicked tourism industry experts, go on to compete in 16 core categories at the national awards in June.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa. Photo by Mallory Court

There were 1,800 applications to the 21 aligned local awards with 360 applicants forwarded for judging in the VisitEngand Awards for Excellence. These were made up of businesses including hotels, self-catering accommodation providers, B&Bs, glamping operators, visitor attractions, restaurants, pubs and museums.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa near Leamington has been names as one of the three finalists in the Large Hotel of the Year category.

The hotel is also the only finalist from Warwickshire.

At the awards ceremony in Brighton, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for each category will be announced.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “England’s tourism industry has good reason to celebrate. As the finalists demonstrate, businesses across every region provide outstanding customer service along with high quality experiences while constantly innovating to find new ways to give more to visitors and the communities they serve.

“The applications to this year’s awards and the list of finalists are a testament to the range of first-class products on offer to both domestic and international visitors. I congratulate all the finalists who are already winners, and I wish them the very best of luck.”