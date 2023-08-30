Register
Annual golf day at Warwickshire club helps raise more than £2,000 for charity

The charity was also the three captains' choice of club charity for the year.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:57 BST

An annual golf day has helped raise more than £2,000 for charity.

The Warwickshire Golf Club held its Captains’ Charity Day on bank holiday Monday, where 96 players in 24 teams of four took part.

The event, which was raising money for Sported, started with The Captains’ Drive-In where the ladies, men’s and seniors captains all drove off and players paid to guess the length of their drives for charity.

Seniors captain Chas McGibbon won with a drive of 241 yards.

Individual competitions ran alongside a team competition with prizes for nearest the pin and straightest drive.

Sheila Kane was winner of the Ladies Captains’ Day Trophy with 38 points and the Men’s Trophy was won by Javier Nadal with 43 points.

This was the inaugural year of the Rybrook BMW Cup, donated by Rybrook Warwick BMW.

The team event was an alliance with two best scores to count. In the good conditions Chas’s team won with 92 points. The other members of the team were Mike Patten, Chris Knowles and Brian Barraclough.

After the golf, participants had lunch and Sophie Tobin, West Midlands regional manager for Sported spoke about what the club’s contributions had enabled in the area.

Sported, which promoted ‘fairness and equity for young people through grassroots sport and physical activity’, is also the three captains' choice of club charity for the year.

The event, along with donations and an auction managed to raise £2,695 for the charity.

