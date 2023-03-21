Annual Leamington 10k is 'one of the best running events in the country'

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run returns on Sunday April 2.

A popular 10k run in Leamington has won gold after being named as one of the best events in the country, with almost 2,000 people set to take part when it returns next month.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run returns for its 19th year on Sunday, April 2, having just picked up Gold in the prestigious Racecheck awards – its top-rated running award.

It has grown to become a popular fixture in the sporting calendar for running clubs and fundraisers alike since it was first held in 2005, raising more than £420,000 for local causes.

Members of Spa Striders, Run Like A Girl, Wright Hassall, Molly Ollys Wishes and The Leamington Round Table as Leamington prepares for its annual 10k run

This year’s run, which is again sponsored by Leamington lawyers Wright Hassall and organised by The Leamington Round Table, will donate proceeds to various organisations including this year’s official race charity Molly Ollys Wishes, which was set-up in memory of Warwick girl Molly Ollerenshaw who died from a rare kidney cancer aged eight.

As well as taking runners along the River Leam and through some of the town’s parks, the 10k run is expanding this year with a host of food vendors and hot and cold drinks at the finish line, offering visitors everything from churros and chocolate to fish and chips and burgers.

Race director Harpal Singh said: “We’re so proud to win Racecheck’s Gold Award and we believe this year’s event is going to be the best one yet.

"There’s so much more at the finish line this year and we look forward to welcoming people along for a bite to eat.”

The event also sees a number of groups from across Warwickshire volunteer as marshals, with each volunteer receiving £50 towards their charity/organisation to raise funds for a number of different causes.

Ann-Claire Bennion, Chair of local running group Spa Striders, said: “We have about 40 runners taking part and 80 marshals but for us the social part of the race makes us keep coming back. I love to give back to our local community and that is what this race is all about.”

Jo Lally, chair of women’s running group Run Like a Girl, added: “As a group we’re all about getting women moving and feeling comfortable, and this is a really nice run for those who are relatively new to running.”

As well as a cash prize for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-placed male and female runners, trophies will also be awarded to teams and category winners.

Sponsors Wright Hassall will be looking to regain their title in the corporate race having won the category 17 years in a row – before being pipped to the post last year.

Partner Peter Lowe is part of a 15-strong team at Wright Hassall who will be raising money for the Wright Hassall Charitable Trust in the process.

He said: “The run is always the talk of the office as so many of us have taken part over the years. This will be my first time so I am looking forward to trying to help win our title back whilst having fun and raising money for a good cause.”

Vendors at the finish line include hot and cold drinks from Really Awesome Coffee, churros and chocolate from Churros Susanna, fish and chips and burgers from The Catchy Fish, and vegan brunch buns Cucina Bindaas, with all welcome.

As well as supporting Molly Ollys, some of the proceeds will be donated to local charities, PTAs, and scout groups, whilst money will also go towards OurJay Foundation to support a campaign to install accessible defibrillators across Warwickshire in memory of 18-year-old Rugby student Jamie Rees, who died in 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A standard ticket costs £24 and people are advised to book.

