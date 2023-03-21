Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Leamington summer festival Art in the Park confirmed again for this year

The event will take place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6.

By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT

Warwickshire's largest free outdoor arts gathering Art in the Park will take place in Leamington for the tenth time this coming summer.

The festival, taking place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6, is a celebration of Leamington's vibrant and diverse community and includes art, music, theatre, dance, crafts and workshops across the weekend.

Read More
Leamington Polish centre launches Easter egg appeal for Ukraine orphans
Most Popular
Art in the Park 2022 Photo by Lewis Copson.
Art in the Park 2022 Photo by Lewis Copson.
Art in the Park 2022 Photo by Lewis Copson.

Festival director Kate Livingston said: "We are excited to bring another colourful and vibrant community event to Leamington.

"For the past nine years we have been so fortunate to be able to work with such a fantastic and talented range of artists, musicians and performers and this year is shaping up to be no exception."

For more information about this year’s Art in the Park festival visit the website artinpark.co.uk

Art in the Park 2022. Photo by Lewis Copson
Art in the Park 2022. Photo by Lewis Copson
Art in the Park 2022. Photo by Lewis Copson
LeamingtonKate LivingstonWarwickshire