Leamington summer festival Art in the Park confirmed again for this year

Warwickshire's largest free outdoor arts gathering Art in the Park will take place in Leamington for the tenth time this coming summer.

The festival, taking place at Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6, is a celebration of Leamington's vibrant and diverse community and includes art, music, theatre, dance, crafts and workshops across the weekend.

Art in the Park 2022 Photo by Lewis Copson.

Festival director Kate Livingston said: "We are excited to bring another colourful and vibrant community event to Leamington.

"For the past nine years we have been so fortunate to be able to work with such a fantastic and talented range of artists, musicians and performers and this year is shaping up to be no exception."

For more information about this year’s Art in the Park festival visit the website artinpark.co.uk