Annual Warwick Words Festival set to return to the town later this year

By Kirstie Smith
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:05 BST
The annual Warwick Words Festival is set to return to the town later this year.

This year the festival runs from September 30 to October 6, where its main venue will be Castle Hill Baptist Church.

A pre-festival event will also be held featuring historian, author and broadcaster Dan Jones, introducing his newly released history of Henry V.

The Warwick Festival will be returning to the town later this year. Photo by Warwick Words.

The festival’s programme offers a mix of talks, walks and tours and returning guest speakers include; Helen Castor, Max Hastings, James Holland and Alison Weir.

The festival will conclude with a talk with Terry Deary discussing his new history of Britain.

This year the post-festival Warwick University Talks will take place on Saturday October 12.

Helen Meeke, Warwick Words History festival executive director said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming festival-goers this autumn – whatever their interest we’re sure they will find something to enjoy.”

Tickets for events can be bought at: www.warwickwords.co.uk, by calling 01926 33 44 18, or at Leamington and Warwick Visitor Information Centres.

