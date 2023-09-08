Annual Warwick Words History Festival to return to the town next month

Its programme features a mix of talks, walks and tours spanning 2,000 years of history from the Romans to the Windsors.

The annual Warwick Words History Festival will be returning to the town next month.

This year the event runs from October 2 to 8 and its main venue will be Castle Hill Baptist Church.

The annual Warwick Words History Festival will be returning to the town next month. Photo by Warwick Words

Guest speakers include Tracy Borman, Alison Weir, James Holland, Janina Ramirez, Michael Scott, Nicola Tallis and Dermot Turing who will be joined by a host of others.

The programme also features a new series of the popular Tea Time Talks, in association with the University of Warwick.

Festival executive director Helen Meeke said: ‘We’re sure festival-goers will find something to enjoy whatever their interest as we journey back to early medieval Britain, Warwick in the 11th century, Tudor England and war-torn Europe in the 20th century.

There will be guest speakers at the event. Photo shows some of the speaker. Top left to right: Alison Weir, Tracy Borman, Nicola Tallis and Michael Scott. Bottom left to right: Janina Ramirez, James Holland and Dermot Turing. Photos supplied by Warwick Words

"Warwick Words is one of Warwick District Council’s four creative partners and we are grateful for the council’s continuing support.”

Tickets for all events are now on sale either online at: www.warwickwords.co.uk or by calling the box office 01926 33 44 18.

Tickets can also be purchases or in person at the Visitor Information Centre in Warwick, which is inside the Court House in Jury Street, or in Leamington, which is located inside the Pump Rooms next to the Pump Room Gardens.

Tickets can be purchased at the event subject to availability.