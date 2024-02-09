Another allotment site in Warwick to be run by tenants with an association

Cllr John Sullivan, Chair of Warwick Town Council Allotments Committee, David Barber of the Myton Green Allotments Society (MGAS) and Jayne Topham (Town Clerk). Photo supplied

A third allotment site in Warwick is now being run by its plot holders.

The Myton Green site was brought under self-management by the Myton Green Allotments Society (MGAS) on January 31.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group signed their lease with Warwick Town Council and all plots on this new site have now been allocated to tenants.

Myton Green allotment site was created as part of new housing development of Europa Way and is the third site under the guidance of the town council to move to self-management.

A team of plot holders will now work together to run the site on a day-to-day basis.

This agreement follows previous successful moves to independent management by the Percy Estate Allotment Society in 2021 and by Canalside Allotment Society in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At a recent meeting of the town council, a discount in rent over a three-year period was agreed to allow MGAS to build up a reserve.

Membership of the National Allotment Society also gives access to affordable public liability insurance, advice and other benefits.

David Barber of MGAS said: "The MGAS committee worked closely with Warwick Town Council to get this new site up and running and we’re really looking forward to getting the 22 plots on the site into cultivation.