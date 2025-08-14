Anyone for tennis? Courts in Rugby are open again after £75,000 refurbishment

People in Rugby are invited to get their rackets at the ready to play at the refurbished tennis courts in Caldecott Park.

The tennis courts are open again following a near £75,000 refurbishment supported by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Both of the park's tennis courts now boast new, hard court surfaces, net posts, nets, security gates and fencing after the council secured a £50,000 grant from the LTA Tennis Foundation's Park Tennis Project, supported by Government funding.

And the refurbished courts now have an online booking system, so tennis players can book a court online and receive a PIN code to gain access to the court for a game.

The refurbishment, carried out by Leicester-based tennis court specialists Fosse Contracts, was officially unveiled today at a launch event attended by representatives of the LTA.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said the council planned for the courts to host local tennis leagues and offer Barclays Free Park Tennis sessions.

"We're delighted to officially reopen Caldecott Park's tennis courts following the generous support from the LTA Tennis Foundation," Cllr O'Rourke added.

"Through the Park Tennis Project, the LTA plans to deliver the biggest ever investment in park tennis facilities across Britain, offering players of all ages and ability the opportunity to pick up a racquet and play.

"And with the LTA's online booking system, it couldn't be easier for Rugby residents to book - and thanks to the LTA's support, courts can currently be booked for free during an introductory period."

Both courts open seven days a week and can be booked via the LTA's website - just visit www.lta.org.uk/play and select 'book a court' before searching for Caldecott Park.

Scott Lloyd, LTA chief executive, said: "We're delighted to see the tennis courts in Rugby's Caldecott Park reopen to the public - and in better shape than ever.

"Park tennis courts are vital for providing people with opportunities to pick up a racquet and we want as many people as possible, of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, to enjoy playing tennis and being active.

"Thanks to this investment, the sport will be opened up to more players for years to come."

The park's tennis courts first opened more than 100 years ago. The total refurbishment bill came to just under £75,000, with the remaining cash coming from Section 106 contributions for outdoor sports provision from the developers of the former Cattle Market site in Railway Terrace.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "It's great a new generation of tennis players now have the chance to play in Caldecott Park and we hope the public fully utilise the refurbished courts, which add to the many sporting activities in the borough."