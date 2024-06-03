Appeal for younger people to help raise funds for repair and maintenance of "iconic" Leamington church

By Oliver Williams
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:57 BST
Parishioners of a landmark Leamington town centre church have made an urgent appeal for younger people to help to raise funds for its maintenance and repair.

The Grade 2 listed All Saints’ Parish Church in Victoria Terrace was built in a crumbling local sandstone.

Any repairs and maintenance work do not keep up with the backlog.

There is a constant need to repair roof leaks as much of the building, which is in constant use, requires re-roofing.

All Saints' Parish Church in Leamington. Picture supplied.All Saints' Parish Church in Leamington. Picture supplied.
All Saints' Parish Church in Leamington. Picture supplied.

In 2020, members of the congregation launched an appeal to repair the roof in order to save the church’s organ and some of its paintings – which are more than 100 years old - from rainwater

The Friends of All Saints Parish Church group was formed several years ago “to raise funds for the fabric of the church”.

Wyn Grant, the group’s chair of trustees, said: “The church is an iconic building in the townscape.

"Covid disrupted our activities and we urgently need new and younger trustees”

