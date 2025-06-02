Appeal launched against council's decision to reject Leamington coffee shop signage

By Kirstie Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:11 BST

An appeal has been launched against a council’s decision to reject a Leamington coffee shop’s signage.

Bewiched Coffee opened on the Parade in the former H. Samuel unit at The Royal Priors Shopping Centre in August 2024.

However, the company’s planning application for ‘halo lluminated letters’ was rejected by the council in March 2025.

An appeal has been launched against a council’s decision to reject a Leamington coffee shop’s signage. Photo by Mike Baker

In the plans, the signage featured individually mounted halo-illuminated lettering spelling 'Bewiched Coffee' with a star substituted for the dot on the "i", which is the company’s logo.

In the decision, the council said: "It is considered that the proposed signage would result in a cluttered appearance and harmful in terms of visual amenity and impact on the listed building and the Conservation Area.

"The signage is a clear departure from the council's adopted relevant design guidance and would appear incongruous and out of keeping within the established street scene.”

Following this decision, the company put in an appeal.

Matt Fountain, managing director and founder of Bewiched Coffee, said: “We feel our signage is fully in keeping with the style and standards of the Parade.

"The council’s request to remove part of our established logo – including the word coffee and the star above the 'i' – feels both disproportionate and unprecedented.

“In over fifteen years of trading across more than twenty sites, we've never encountered an issue of this nature.

"We'd much rather focus on what matters: running our business, delivering elevated product and service, and offering customers a clean, welcoming space to enjoy.”

The appeal is due to start by June 5.

To view the planning application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1682

