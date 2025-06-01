Revealed: How Leamington's Parade could look if it is pedestrianised as part of masterplan to improve town centre

CGI images of how the Parade in Leamington could look if it is pedestrianised. Picture supplied.

New computer generated images released today (Monday June 2) show how the Parade in Leamington could look if it is pedestrianised as part of plans to improve the town centre.

The views of Leamington’s residents, visitors, and businesses are now being sought on the new concept plans to transform Parade into a traffic-free space to give the toewn centre what planners believe will be “a major economic and cultural boost”.

The Leamington Transformation Board - made up of representatives from Warwickshire County Council, Warwick District Council, and Leamington Town Council - is set to open an eight-week engagement exercise on its emerging Parade Masterplan from today to Monday July 28.

Part of the masterplan includes exploring options to remove vehicular traffic from Parade, with the aim of increasing the number of people using the space and the time they spend there, boosting the town’s economy.

A CGI of how the north part of the Parade in Leamington could look if it is pedestrianised. Picture supplied.

Buses that currently stop at the top of Parade would be re-routed to convenient alternative stops nearby, while delivery vehicles would be permitted limited access during times of lower footfall. Emergency vehicles would still be able to access the road.

A new town square next to the town hall would be created, providing an inviting new space for community events, markets, and performances.

Parade would be enhanced by the addition of new trees, planting, seating and cycle infrastructure, with accessibility at the forefront of its design.

Mark Lee, independent chair of the Leamington Transformation Board, said: “We believe that there is huge potential to transform Parade into an incredible space for Leamington’s residents, visitors, and businesses, helping the town’s historic high street to be better than ever before.

CGI of how the area around the Town Hall in Leamington could look if the Parade is pedestrianised. Picture supplied.

“We envisage a whole area coming to life with hospitality venues spilling into the newly created space and families able to enjoy the vibrancy of the town, knowing their children can play safely nearby.

“Many independent studies have shown that giving priority to pedestrians in key areas of town and city centres improves economic and health outcomes – but we know that it needs to be done in the right way with the views of all affected considered.

“We want to ensure Parade becomes the centre of a vibrant and economically successful town, in an age when high streets are going through

fundamental change and, in many cases, decline.

A CGI of how Euston Gardens in the Parade in Leamington could look if it is pedestrianised. Picture supplied.

“The sole aim is to improve the town centre for the good of local people, businesses, visitors and the environment.

“We would encourage anyone interested in the future of Parade to respond to the survey so we can ensure all voices are taken into account as we progress this masterplan.”

Anyone wishing to respond to the survey should visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask

Further information on the Leamington Transformation programme is available at: https://transformingleamington.co.uk/

The idea of pedestrianising the Parade has proven to be controversial in the past.

In October last year , when the idea was mooted again, businesses and residents reacted with opinion being very divided.

Some said it would be a waste of money and not needed, while others said that pedestrianising town centres has worked well in other towns and cities and that traffic through the town centre should be discouraged.