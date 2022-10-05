Apple Day returning to historic gardens in Warwick this weekend

Hill Close Gardens in Warwick will be hosting its annual Apple Day this weekend. Photo supplied

Apple Day will be returning to historic gardens in Warwick this weekend.

Hill Close Gardens, in Bread and Meat Close, will be hosting the event, which gives visitors the chance to see the gardens’ collection of heritage apples.

The event will be held on Sunday (October 9) and there will be a chance to taste the apples as well as purchase some of the more unusual varieties, which are not generally available in the supermarkets.

The Victorian gardens, authentically restored to reflect their 19th Century origins, feature a collection of apple trees, deemed to be an ancient orchard, bearing more than 70 varieties of apples.

The gardens will also host a range of craft stalls, including produce stalls from the gardens themselves, in addition to Leamington Country Markets.

The Mid Shires Orchard Group will also on hand to squeeze apples with their apple press, and the Warwick and Leamington Beekeepers group will also be there.

Lodge Farm Plants will be selling apple trees suitable for home gardeners.

There will also craft stalls selling items such as; art prints, cards, wooden craft kits, jewellery, fabric and gifts.

The event will run from 11am to 5pm.