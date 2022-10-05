Work begins on a new walking and cycling scheme in Warwick

Groundworks are underway to widen the footpath between the A429 Coventry Road and Scar Bank Bridge, a route that runs parallel to the Grand Union Canal.

These new works follow completion of a similar scheme in St Nicholas Park over the summer.

Work to ‘improve walking and cycling connectivity’ through Woodloes Park in Warwick has started. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

This scheme will widen the existing path to a width of 3m, converting it to a shared footpath and cycle track, creating a new ‘active travel’ link from the existing shared use footway/cycleway behind Woodloes Primary School to the A429 Coventry Road.

The Coventry Road is set for ‘active travel’ improvements in 2023.

The Woodloes improvements are listed as a route in Warwickshire’s Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan and form part of a programme of new cycling schemes being developed by the County Council to help more people to make local journeys by bike and improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and cut congestion.

The scheme has been funded by the Government’s ‘Getting Building Fund’ through the Coventry and Warwickshire LEP.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “In line with our ongoing commitment to meet climate change and carbon footprint reductions, we believe this new and improved cycling, wheeling and walking route will help us achieve our vision for a cleaner county for us all to live.