Warwick's St Mary's Choir hosting ‘last night of the proms’ concert this weekend
The audience will also be encouraged to join in
The St Mary’s Choir in Warwick will be hosting a concert in the town this weekend.
On Saturday (October 8), the choir will host its ‘last night of the proms’ event at St Mary’s Church.
Most Popular
The evening of will feature choral works by Parry, Handel, Jonathan Dove and Vierne.
Advertisement
The St Mary's Choir will also be joined by its choir patron and internationally-renowned soprano, Elin Manahan Thomas.
Audience participation will be encouraged on the night in performances of 'Jerusalem', 'Rule Britannia', 'Land of Hope and Glory' and more.
Organisers of the event say that ‘fancy/best proms’ dress is encouraged.
Tickets cost £18 for adults, £10 for those aged under 16. Entry also includes a glass of wine or juice and a Union flag. Other refreshments will also be available
Advertisement
‘Last night of the proms’ will run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm
To book tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/last-night-of-the-proms-tickets-349623432097
Tickets will also be available on the door.