Warwick Racecourse donating ticket proceeds to Warwick District Foodbank

The additional race was added to Warwick’s list after another Jockey Club racecourse, Exeter, was forced to abandon its card on the same day due to the lack of recent rain.

A rise in the cost of living with the cut to Universal Credit in October 2021 has meant Warwick District Foodbank has seen an increase in users of around 15 per cent compared to 2021 and the average number of food parcels provided is currently 163 per week.

Warwick Racecourse will donate 50 per cent of all ticket sales for this Thursday’s (October 6) fixture to Warwick District Foodbank. Photo supplied

Andy Bower, operations manager for Warwick District Foodbank, thanked Warwick Racecourse and The Jockey Club for its support.

He said: “At Warwick District Foodbank we will do whatever we can to support people facing impossible decisions during these challenging economic times.

“We are delighted to accept this very generous initiative from Warwick Racecourse. This will help us support people in our local community who are being pushed deeper into poverty and struggling to put food on the table while we work towards a future where nobody needs to visit a foodbank to get by.”

Thomas Williams, assistant general manager at Warwick Racecourse, added: “It is always disappointing when a raceday is abandoned at another racecourse but Warwick welcomes the opportunity to host this replacement fixture.

“We hope to encourage locals to come down and enjoy an extra day’s racing at Warwick whilst supporting the fantastic work those at Warwick District Foodbank do.”