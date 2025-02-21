Apple trees planted at Leamington and Kenilworth schools to mark Bee Friendly status
The four schools chosen all gained a silver or gold Bee Friendly School awards in 2024 – St Patrick’s Catholic Primary and Sydenham Primary schools in Leamington and Park Hill Junior School in Kenilworth achieved silver awards and Priors Field Primary School in Kenilworth achieved gold.
Pupils helped plant the trees with Bee Friendly Leamington and Kenilworth chairs Jo Harper and Fern Arnold, Cllr Jonathan Chilvers, Cllr Will Roberts and Kenilworth Deputy Mayor, James Kennedy.
Hinton’s Nursery in Warwick also supplied and subsidised the trees.
The Bee Friendly School Awards 2024 were funded by county councillor grants from Cllr Jonathan Chilvers and Will Roberts for Leamington and by Kenilworth Lions for Kenilworth.
Sarah Ridgeway and Suzie from Hinton’s Nursery also joined the planting.
For Suzie, it was also a trip back in time, as she is a former pupil from St Patrick’s Catholic Primary.
Head of the Bee Friendly School Awards programme, Jo Harper, explained the importance of bees to growing fruit trees: “Different insects are involved in pollination, but our bees do about 90 per cent of the work.
"Solitary bees, such as mining bees and mason bees, are particularly excellent pollinators of apple trees, as are all bumblebee species.
"Making or installing solitary bee hotels in a suitable position near to fruit trees not only provides important nesting opportunities for solitary bees, but should also ensure that the beautiful apple blossom turns into crisp, juicy apples.”