Several large trees set to be felled at Leamington athletics track site, leaving a ‘big gap in the landscape’

Several large trees are set to be felled at an athletics track site in Leamington.

Warwick District Council has said that around one third of the poplars need to be removed or cut back on safety grounds, as they are close to the Edmondscote athletics track.

The council said over the past few months, the trees have been monitored by its green spaces team and Warwickshire County Council’s forestry teams but are “sadly a further victim of climate change and spread of disease, with an ever-increasing likelihood of them falling if action isn’t taken”.

Edmondscote Athletics Track in Leamington. Photo supplied

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood said: “We know the felling of these magnificent trees will leave a big gap in the landscape surrounding the athletics track and field, which will be very noticeable to local residents.

"However, as custodians of this well used facility our priority is always to ensure the safety of the public.

"As ever I am grateful to the Green Spaces team and colleagues from Warwickshire County Council for the work they do to preserve and maintain our trees.

"It is hoped that by removing the trees which are suffering from disease it will help the remaining trees to thrive.”

Clearance work has already begun on site ahead of the felling of the trees which is set to start on February 25.

Fencing and signage will be in place to protect the public during the works.

Last week Warwick District Council also approved plans to turn the athletics track into new public park once it is relocated to a new site in Fusiliers Way in Warwick.

It is just one of the many proposals for the Fusiliers Way area with other including shops, a community stadium that would serve as the new home ground of Leamington Football Club and a new nursery for pre-school children.

The park plans were part of a larger application for the vacated land at Riverside House which were submitted by the proposed new owners Homes England.

As part of the approved plans, Homes England will also develop the riverside park, known as Elizabeth Park, as a large public space which will merge into the existing nearby parkland once the athletics track is relocated.