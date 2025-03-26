Application for Banking Hub signage at Warwick town centre site after concerns raised about it's possible location

A stock image of a Banking Hub. Credit: www.murrayscott.co.uk

An application has been made which could indicate the possible new site of a Banking Hub in Warwick town centre after concerns were raised about it’s potential location.

The application for signage includes the installation of an externally illuminated Banking Hub fascia sign and on externally illuminated heritage projecting sign at 20 High Street.

Talk of putting such provision in at Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall headquarters, which hosts Warwick’s Post Office, was welcomed last year but Councillor John Holland (Lab, Warwick West) revealed during a meeting of the full council last week that “the banking hub people tell me it is not going to be here but in another building in the town centre”.

He reasoned that could lead to two Post Office locations in the town “which I fear would prove unviable”, adding: “We could end up with none.

“What is the actual position? Can the past answers of ‘yes, we are on course to achieve that’ be honoured, even at this stage?”

Deputy leader Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), the county council's political lead on finance and property, said plans for Warwick were always going to be subject to how things go at Kenilworth where a Banking Hub is being trialled for six months “while a permanent location is found”.

He added: “A meeting is being held with the Cash Access team in Shire Hall to understand how the banking hub could work within the Shire Hall site and discuss all options, including other sites in the town centre with the Cash Access team.

“Hopefully we are progressing and can work with partners to provide banking facilities.”