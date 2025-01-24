Application made to replace Leamington multi-storey with surface and underground parking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An application has been put forward to demolish the Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Leamington and replace it with surface and underground car parking.

The building was closed by Warwick District Council (WDC) in February 2023 due to it having ‘concrete cancer’ and being unsafe to use.

Before this, WDC had planned to demolish the structure and replace it with a new, larger, multi-storey car park and a new headquarters with several luxury apartments attached.

These plans were scrapped and instead proposals have been discussed to replace the car park with a wellbeing centre.

The Covent Garden multi-storey car park in Leamington.

But before anything else is built on the Russell Street site, WDC wants to flatten the area and create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces alongside the existing short-stay surface car park - which remains open and will do while this work takes place.

As part of the plans, the pedestrian footbridge which connected the car park to The Parade will also be demolished.

To view the application visit https://shorturl.at/2quZe