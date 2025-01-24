More than 300 objections to plans for large solar farm near Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 300 objections have been made to plans to build a large solar farm near Leamington.

There has been much opposition to Novergy and Recurrent Energy’s proposal to cover 242 acres of open and undeveloped agricultural land with what would amount to nearly a million 1.6 metre high solar panels on elevated land.

The site lies on farm land immediately to the west of the Fosse Way and less than 1km to the southeast of Radford Semele and about 2km east of Leamington.

Campaigners The No Solar Farm in Radford Semele group have said: “If the [Warwick District Council’s] planning committee chooses to ignore this strength of public feeling, they certainly can’t ignore objections from their own statutory consultees.”

Warwickshire County Council’s landscape and flood management teams have both objected to the plans.

The former disagrees with the developer’s assertion that the development could be ‘integrated or assimilated’ without redefining the landscape’s quality and character.

It has also called into question the impact on panoramic views of the countryside in the area.

And it has said the viewpoints submitted have been ‘deliberately chosen to downplay the visual impact’ of the solar farm and that it contravenes a number of local policies.

The flood management team has recommended that the planning committee should refuse planning permission for the solar farm.

And Warwickshire Wildlife Trust disagrees with the developer’s ecology assessment.

The trust has expressed surprise that although great crested newts have been found in ponds just outside of the site boundary, there have been ‘no sightings’ on the five ponds within it.

The trust has also suggest that Local Plan Policy NE2 should be applied which offers protection for local nature reserves, wildlife sites and potential wildlife sites.

And they make it clear that the area offers habitat for badgers, bats and protected breeding birds, including skylark and yellow wagtails.

Radford Semele Parish Council has objected and submitted its own expert planning and landscape reports.

Warwick District Councillor Rebecca Davidson (Green, Radford Semele) has objected, and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has objected to the plans having previously stated that he ‘shares the concerns of residents’.

Mr Western has also launched a petition against the plans which can be viewed here https://shorturl.at/JeRnR

Ufton Parish Council has also objected.

The Ramblers Association has objected in the strongest terms saying ‘this poses a far more immediate threat to the rural landscape than any hazard from climate change likely to occur in the next 40 years’.

The No Solar Farm in Radford Semele group said: “When this [the plans] goes to committee, we expect our councillors to look closely at these important objections and to make their decision accordingly.”

Villagers in Radford Semele have launched their own petition against the plans, which can be viewed online here http://www.change.org/ProtectRadfordSemele

Details of the plans can be viewed on a website set up by Novergy and Recurrent Energy at https://www.fossewaysolarfarm.co.uk/

And, the planning application can be viewed on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal by searching for W/24/1404

The developer has said: “This site has been carefully selected as part of a detailed feasibility process which includes the consideration of grid capacity, sunlight irradiation, environmental designations, cultural heritage, ecology and biodiversity, flood risk and land grading.”