Storm Eowyn: Warwickshire residents urged to report fallen trees and stay safe
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has issued several warning across the UK for strong winds today (Friday February 24), including some red warnings – meaning a possible danger to life – being issued for parts of Scotland and Ireland.
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Warwickshire until 11.59pm tonight.
It is anticipated that wind speeds could get up to 60mph.
The strong winds have led to some trees coming down across the county and Warwickshire Police is urging residents to continue to report them but to also stay safe in the weather conditions.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We are receiving a high number of calls into our control room telling us about fallen trees across the county due to the extreme weather.
“Please continue to report these to us – our officers will attend as many as they can but there may be a delay in us attending, so please be patient.
"Above all, drive carefully and stay safe.”
As well as this Warwickshire County Council has also issued advice if residents are impacted by power cuts caused by the storm and for dog owners.
Power cut advice
- Keep your phone charged.
- Keep a torch and spare batteries nearby
- Put together an emergency grab bag
- Where possible use batteries not candles
- If you experience a power cut call 105 to report it
- Keep doors and windows closed, including internal doors. This will trap heat in one or two rooms
- For loss of gas, if in doubt call the National Gas Emergency Service number on: 0800 111 999
- For more information go to: https://www.warwickshireresilienceforum.org/risks/loss-of-gas-or-electricity/
Walking a dog in a strong winds
- Check the weather: Before heading out, make sure conditions are safe. High winds and storms can pose risks for both you and your dog.
- Choose shorter routes away from water: If you must go outside, opt for shorter, familiar routes that are well-protected from wind. Avoid open areas like fields or parks where there may be fallen trees or debris.
- Stay visible: Stormy weather can make visibility poor, so make sure both you and your dog are wearing bright or reflective gear. A light-up leash or collar can also help.
- Watch for hazards: High winds can blow debris, branches, or even rubbish into your path, so stay alert to avoid injuries. If conditions seem too severe, it’s always better to delay the walk and let your dog burn energy indoors.