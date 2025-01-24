Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in Warwickshire are being urged to continue reporting fallen trees and stay safe if they are travelling around the county as Storm Eowyn continues to batter the UK.

The Met Office has issued several warning across the UK for strong winds today (Friday February 24), including some red warnings – meaning a possible danger to life – being issued for parts of Scotland and Ireland.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Warwickshire until 11.59pm tonight.

Photo by Met Office

It is anticipated that wind speeds could get up to 60mph.

The strong winds have led to some trees coming down across the county and Warwickshire Police is urging residents to continue to report them but to also stay safe in the weather conditions.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We are receiving a high number of calls into our control room telling us about fallen trees across the county due to the extreme weather.

“Please continue to report these to us – our officers will attend as many as they can but there may be a delay in us attending, so please be patient.

"Above all, drive carefully and stay safe.”

As well as this Warwickshire County Council has also issued advice if residents are impacted by power cuts caused by the storm and for dog owners.

Power cut advice

Keep your phone charged.

Keep a torch and spare batteries nearby

Put together an emergency grab bag

Where possible use batteries not candles

If you experience a power cut call 105 to report it

Keep doors and windows closed, including internal doors. This will trap heat in one or two rooms

For loss of gas, if in doubt call the National Gas Emergency Service number on: 0800 111 999

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshireresilienceforum.org/risks/loss-of-gas-or-electricity/

Walking a dog in a strong winds

Check the weather: Before heading out, make sure conditions are safe. High winds and storms can pose risks for both you and your dog.

Choose shorter routes away from water: If you must go outside, opt for shorter, familiar routes that are well-protected from wind. Avoid open areas like fields or parks where there may be fallen trees or debris.

Stay visible: Stormy weather can make visibility poor, so make sure both you and your dog are wearing bright or reflective gear. A light-up leash or collar can also help.

Watch for hazards: High winds can blow debris, branches, or even rubbish into your path, so stay alert to avoid injuries. If conditions seem too severe, it’s always better to delay the walk and let your dog burn energy indoors.