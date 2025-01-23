Multiple weather warnings in place for Warwickshire as Storm Eowyn approaches

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:36 BST
Multiple weather warnings have been put in place for Warwickshire – with strong winds and heavy rain forecast.

Storm Eowyn is set to hit the UK from the early hours of tomorrow morning (Friday January 23).

The Met Office has issues several warning across the UK for strong winds and heavy rain, including a red warning – meaning a possible danger to life – being issued for parts of Scotland and Ireland.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Warwickshire from 12am to 11.59pm tomorrow.

Multiple weather warnings have been put in place for Warwickshire – with strong winds and heavy rain forecast. Photo by Met Office

The Met office said: “Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night.

"This will bring a spell of strong winds, initially south to southeasterly before turning west to southwesterly, with peak gusts of 50 to 60 mph inland, 60 to 70 mph around some coasts and hills, and perhaps up to 80 mph in exposed parts of western Scotland.

"It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again.

"The wind strength will gradually ease across southern areas later on Friday.”

Currently there are no warnings in place for the county on Saturday but there are yellow weather warnings in place on Sunday and into Monday for rain.

The warning is in place from 8am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

