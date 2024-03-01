Approval given to remove unsafe Newbold Comyn footbridge - here's what's happening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Approval has been given to remove an unsafe footbridge in Newbold Comyn in Leamington.

Warwick District Council has now received permission from the Environment Agency to go ahead with removing the bridge over the River Leam between Radford Road and Newbold Comyn.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick District Council has now received permission from the Environment Agency to proceed with the removal of the existing bridge over the River Leam between Radford Road and Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

The bridge has been closed since August 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ground investigation work is set to start next week as the council also begins preparations for the new 3.5-metre-wide pedestrian and cycle bridge.

Starting on Monday (March 4), the contractors will initially be setting up their compound and ensuring the site is ready for the arrival of a crane to remove the old bridge.

They will also be carrying out ground investigations that will help with the design and location of the ends of the new wider bridge.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services said: “I am pleased that we have now received permission from the Environment Agency which will allow us to progress our work to reinstate this important public access point to Newbold Comyn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I want to thank council officers for their extensive work behind the scenes on this project and also the public for their patience while this intricate and lengthy process is taking place.”

The Radford Road car park will be closed for three weeks while the works are in progress.

It is expected that the new bridge will be installed during the summer, following the end of the coarse fish close season.

Pedestrians are still advised to continue to use the alternative entrances to Newbold Comyn from the Willes Road or Newbold Terrace East.