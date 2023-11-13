The council closed the footbridge in August due to safety concerns.

Work that was set to take place to remove and replace a footbridge in Leamington will be delayed until summer next year.

In August, Warwick District Council closed the Radford Road footbridge – that provides pedestrian access to Newbold Comyn – due to safety grounds.

Work to remove and replace a footbridge in Leamington looks set to be delayed until summer next year. Photo by Google Streetview

Following the closure, a team from the council assessed the work needed to bring the bridge back into public use.

Initially, the council was hoping temporary repairs could be made to the current bridge, but that further investigations revealed the bridge needed permanently replacing.

Following investigations with specialist contractors and communications with the Environment Agency, the council says a ‘quick fix’ solution to re-instating pedestrian access to Newbold Comyn has ‘unfortunately been ruled out’.

The Environment Agency has also highlighted to the council that due to protected salmonids in the river certain works cannot take place between October 1 and June 15.

Moving forward, the council will be seeking the council’s Cabinet on December 6 to release the funding required for the installation of a new 3.5 metre cycle friendly replacement bridge from Radford Road to Newbold Comyn.

According to the council, if the Cabinet approves the plans, “a complex process of securing the planning permissions and permits needed from the relevant authorities will begin, with an earliest installation date for a new bridge estimated to be late summer 2024, with the completion time determined by a number of ecological factors.”

Cllr Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “We recognise the inconvenience and impact that the closure of this bridge is having on local residents.”

“Securing a safe and viable replacement option is more challenging than we had anticipated, and having explored all of the options, building a new and improved bridge which meets Sustrans cycling standards and is in close proximity to the new road crossing will greatly improve access to Newbold Comyn for everyone.”

“Work is still continuing to look at different temporary crossing solutions, but they are dependent on a number of environmental factors which unfortunately fall outside of the District Council’s remit.”

Pedestrians are advised to continue to use the alternative entrances to Newbold Comyn from the Willes Road or Newbold Terrace East.