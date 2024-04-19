Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Army Corporal from Kenilworth will be taking on the London Marathon this weekend.

Rob Maisey, 33, will be taking on the challenge to raise funds for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF).

33-year-old Corporal Rob Maisey from Kenilworth will be taking on the marathon to raise funds for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF). Photo by Crown Copyright 2023

The 2 Army Air Corps (2AAC) groundcrew officer hopes to raise £2,000.

He said: “I was inspired by the work that ABF does and wanted to support it by raising money.

"Being in the military I have a close affiliation to the organisation.”

Rob has wanted to take part in the London marathon for a long time and is hoping to make it to the end of the course in under four hours.

He said: “I am feeling somewhat nervous as this has been a bucket list thing for me for most of my adult life.

“Due to the physical aspect of the military, it has allowed me to have a good level of physical fitness by allowing time in the day to train.”