Army Corporal from Kenilworth will be taking on the London Marathon this weekend

He is hoping to raise £2,000.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 19th Apr 2024, 14:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An Army Corporal from Kenilworth will be taking on the London Marathon this weekend.

Read More
In Pictures: Town Criers from across the UK gather in Warwick for competition

Rob Maisey, 33, will be taking on the challenge to raise funds for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF).

33-year-old Corporal Rob Maisey from Kenilworth will be taking on the marathon to raise funds for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF). Photo by Crown Copyright 202333-year-old Corporal Rob Maisey from Kenilworth will be taking on the marathon to raise funds for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF). Photo by Crown Copyright 2023
33-year-old Corporal Rob Maisey from Kenilworth will be taking on the marathon to raise funds for The Army Benevolent Fund (ABF). Photo by Crown Copyright 2023
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 2 Army Air Corps (2AAC) groundcrew officer hopes to raise £2,000.

He said: “I was inspired by the work that ABF does and wanted to support it by raising money.

"Being in the military I have a close affiliation to the organisation.”

Rob has wanted to take part in the London marathon for a long time and is hoping to make it to the end of the course in under four hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I am feeling somewhat nervous as this has been a bucket list thing for me for most of my adult life.

“Due to the physical aspect of the military, it has allowed me to have a good level of physical fitness by allowing time in the day to train.”

For more information on ABF go to: https://armybenevolentfund.org/

Related topics:KenilworthLondon