Arnold Lodge School in Leamington receives top marks in inspection report

By Oliver Williams
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

Pupils, staff and parents at Arnold Lodge School in Leamington Spa are celebrating after being graded ‘Excellent’ in all areas in their recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.

The inspection, involving a team of four inspectors and focusing on both educational quality and compliance, resulting in a glowing report on the work across all areas of the school.

The inspectors state that Arnold Lodge “wholeheartedly achieves its aim to encourage all pupils to make excellent progress, academically and emotionally, whilst developing their individual success.”

L-R, rear to front: Head Prefect Amelia, Mr Kenny Owen, Head of Senior, Mr David Preston, Headteacher, Mr Matt James, Head of Junior, Deputy Head Prefect Anna, and pupils Tom, Stanley, Evie, Kelsey.L-R, rear to front: Head Prefect Amelia, Mr Kenny Owen, Head of Senior, Mr David Preston, Headteacher, Mr Matt James, Head of Junior, Deputy Head Prefect Anna, and pupils Tom, Stanley, Evie, Kelsey.
“A culture of kindness and care permeates the school community.”

“Pupils enjoy overwhelmingly positive relationships with each other and their teachers.”

David Preston, the school’s headteacher, said: “I am delighted that the ISI Inspection Report gives such an outstanding endorsement on the wonder of Arnold Lodge and the excellent quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements.

"Our school mission is to develop the happiness, confidence and skills of each pupil so they can be successful in their aspirations: for the report to really capture the heart of ALS is a testament to the pupils, staff and parents in our community.”

A full copy of the report is available on the Arnold Lodge School website.

For more information go online at https://www.arnoldlodge.com/about-arnold-lodge/isi-inspection-report

