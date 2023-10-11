Register
Art and craft fair returning to village near Leamington after last year's successful event

The fair will be taking place this weekend.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
An art and craft fair will be returning to village near Leamington after last year's successful event.

Eathorpe Village Hall is set to host artists and craftspeople this Sunday (October 15) from 11am to 3pm.

An art and craft fair will be returning to Eathorpe after last year's successful event. Photo supplied
Up to a dozen stalls will be offering items such as papier mache jewellery, products from the beehive (cosmetics, soaps and honey), paper-craft mini lanterns and bowls, pet portraits, paintings, seasonal greetings cards, pens, personalised gifts and upcycled furniture.

Stallholders will also be available to talk about their work and describe some of the different processes and inspirations and discuss commissions for personalised gifts.

One of the stalls will be held by 12-year-old resident Phoebe who will be selling her cakes, bakes and vegetarian dog treats

Phoebe is aiming to buy her own Kitchen Aid food mixer, so she has been earning money selling her homemade cakes locally.

There will also be a range of other refreshments on offer.

