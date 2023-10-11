Art and craft fair returning to village near Leamington after last year's successful event

The fair will be taking place this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An art and craft fair will be returning to village near Leamington after last year's successful event.

Eathorpe Village Hall is set to host artists and craftspeople this Sunday (October 15) from 11am to 3pm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An art and craft fair will be returning to Eathorpe after last year's successful event. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to a dozen stalls will be offering items such as papier mache jewellery, products from the beehive (cosmetics, soaps and honey), paper-craft mini lanterns and bowls, pet portraits, paintings, seasonal greetings cards, pens, personalised gifts and upcycled furniture.

Stallholders will also be available to talk about their work and describe some of the different processes and inspirations and discuss commissions for personalised gifts.

One of the stalls will be held by 12-year-old resident Phoebe who will be selling her cakes, bakes and vegetarian dog treats

Phoebe is aiming to buy her own Kitchen Aid food mixer, so she has been earning money selling her homemade cakes locally.