Art auction at historic Warwick site raised more than £5,000 for Leamington charity

Some photos from the event. All images supplied.

An art auction held at the historic Guys Cliffe House in Warwick has raised more than £5,000 for a charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which took place at the ruined stately home on Saturday June 14 and also included a dinner, was held in support of the Leamington-based cause New Futures Nepal.

The charity was set up by a group who saw the work needed to be done to help people while they were trekking in the Himalayas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It provides support for those who have been orphaned or are disabled and might otherwise have struggled to survive.

The £5,500 raised by the auction will buy solar panels and a battery storage system, along with water purification for a group of young disabled Nepali women.

Two homes built so far by New Futures Nepal provide supported living in a family environment, so that along with medical care and education the children have a chance to live independent lives.

The art auction saw fierce bidding, not only in the room, but from buyers online from Fife in Scotland to Brighton on the South Coast of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative talents from both the UK and Nepal donated to the cause.

The unique collection that went under the hammer included repurposed blueprints of British car designs from British Motor Heritage Ltd by French artist Alan Reullier, ceramic works by James Ort created at his studio in Oxfordshire, sculptures and paintings of the rare Nepalese snow leopard and original paintings by a Nepali artist sent directly from Kathmandu.

Andrew Small, chair of New Futures Nepal, said, “I am absolutely thrilled by the incredible generosity shown by everyone who donated artwork, placed bids or came along to support this auction.

"To channel people’s kindness into such a groundbreaking project for this facility to help young adults is truly remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nepal remains one of the world’s poorest nations and for nearly 25 years we have been providing targeted help to some of the most vulnerable and marginalised people there.

"The sustainable energy the fundraising will provide will make a real difference to the daily lives of the young adults, giving them the dignity of reliable power, heating and clean water. “

To find out more about the charity and its work follow @NewFuturesNepal on social media or visit https://newfuturesnepal.org