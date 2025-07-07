Former ambulance station in Warwick could be converted into a children's nursery after sale

A former ambulance station in Warwick could become a nursery after it was sold for more than £500,000.

The site on Montague Road was bought for close to its listed price of £600,000 in a deal sealed by commercial property agency Bromwich Hardy.

The new owners are understood to be aiming to redevelop the freehold property into a nursery, marketing part of the site to let while they work on designs and development plans.

Tom Bromwich, managing partner at Bromwich Hardy, said: “We had plenty of interest in this property, which was especially popular due to its location next to the Montague Point housing development.

The former ambulance station site on Montague Road in Warwick. Credit: Bromwich Hardy.

“This is where developers Crest Nicholson are currently building 121 homes on the grounds of a former school and council depot.

“We now wish the new owners the very best in their plans to develop the property into a nursery.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sold the site as part of its plans to replace it with a community hub and a network of smaller stations.

The new Warwick hub is based off Edgehill Drive, which is in the Tournament Court business park.

Craig Cooke, operations delivery director at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We were pleased to have worked with Bromwich Hardy and Jonathan Bishop, of Bishop Property Consultants, to successfully market and sell the former ambulance station building in Montague Road.

“It’s good to see the building will now have a new life with an alternative use after more than 60 years of being used by the ambulance service.”