Former ambulance station in Warwick could be converted into a children's nursery after sale

By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
A former ambulance station in Warwick could become a nursery after it was sold for more than £500,000.

The site on Montague Road was bought for close to its listed price of £600,000 in a deal sealed by commercial property agency Bromwich Hardy.

The new owners are understood to be aiming to redevelop the freehold property into a nursery, marketing part of the site to let while they work on designs and development plans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Bromwich, managing partner at Bromwich Hardy, said: “We had plenty of interest in this property, which was especially popular due to its location next to the Montague Point housing development.

The former ambulance station site on Montague Road in Warwick. Credit: Bromwich Hardy.placeholder image
The former ambulance station site on Montague Road in Warwick. Credit: Bromwich Hardy.

“This is where developers Crest Nicholson are currently building 121 homes on the grounds of a former school and council depot.

“We now wish the new owners the very best in their plans to develop the property into a nursery.”

placeholder image
Read More
Delays continue on the ongoing work at the paddling pools in Warwick and Leaming...

West Midlands Ambulance Service sold the site as part of its plans to replace it with a community hub and a network of smaller stations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The former ambulance station site on Montague Road in Warwick. Credit: Bromwich Hardy.placeholder image
The former ambulance station site on Montague Road in Warwick. Credit: Bromwich Hardy.

The new Warwick hub is based off Edgehill Drive, which is in the Tournament Court business park.

Craig Cooke, operations delivery director at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We were pleased to have worked with Bromwich Hardy and Jonathan Bishop, of Bishop Property Consultants, to successfully market and sell the former ambulance station building in Montague Road.

“It’s good to see the building will now have a new life with an alternative use after more than 60 years of being used by the ambulance service.”

Related topics:West Midlands Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice