Delays continue on the ongoing work at the paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington

Delays are continuing on the ongoing work at the paddling pools in Warwick and Leamington – but the council hopes to have a completion date “very soon”.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick District Council has been working to upgrade the pools in St Nicholas Park in Warwick and Victoria Park in Leamington since February.

The improvements include non-slip surfaces, jets and fountains with free-standing shades, and benches around the outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the paddling pool in St Nicholas Park on June 27. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

In the past, the council has said it hoped for the work to be completed in the summer.

However in May, the council said there had been some delays to the project due to some parts being held up in Spain.

Over the last few weeks, many residents have taken to social media to question when the paddling pools would be ready.

These comments became more frequent with the influx of hotter weather – with some days hitting above 30°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, The Courier and Weekly News approached Warwick District Council for an update.

Although the council have said the work is expected to be completed “soon”, no set time frame has been given yet.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “The refurbishment of the paddling pools at Victoria Park and St Nicholas Park are expected to be completed soon, following unexpected delays of specialist parts.

"It is anticipated that Victoria Park will be completed and opened first, with St Nicholas Park opening a few weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The council will provide more specific dates as soon as possible.”

For more information about the work and for visuals on how the pools are set to look when work has been completed, go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/paddlingpools