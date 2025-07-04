Future of redeveloped former pub in Leamington is about to be sealed

The Stoneleigh Arms building in Clemens Street Leamington. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council.

The future of a redeveloped former pub in Leamington is set to be sealed with the imminent signing of a lease on the building

Lighthaus Arts CIC, an artist-led organisation dedicated to making the arts accessible for all, is about to sign the lease with Warwick District Council (WDC) on the Stoneleigh Arms building in Clemens Street and then work towards establishing it as a permanent community arts space in the heart of the town’s growing ‘Creative Quarter’.

The building, developed in partnership between Complex Development Projects (CDP) and WDC, has been designed with accessibility and sustainability in mind.

Lighthaus plans to bring the new building to life by offering programmes for all ages and abilities, exhibition spaces, artists’ studios, workshops, an affordable retail outlet, as well as opportunities for residents who face barriers to engaging with the arts.

Maddie Webb, co-director of Lighthaus Arts said: “Stoneleigh Arms will be a space for everyone – whether you’re a practicing artist, curious beginner, or just looking to connect with your community through something hands-on and meaningful.”

Cassie Leedham, who is also a co-director of Lighthaus, added: “We believe everyone should have access to the joy and power of creativity and

we want to work with local artists, schools and charities to achieve this.”

The Council is working with Lighthaus on the agreement of a formal lease, which once signed, will trigger pre-launch community activities to help shape the vision for the space, ahead of the official opening in late summer 2025.

Councillor Ella Billiald Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy comments: “I’m delighted to see the progress being made at the Stoneleigh Arms development.

"After months of planning and preparation I am looking forward to following Lighthaus’ journey and supporting their ambitious plans to collaborate

with local artists and organisations to maximise the potential of this venue.”

The Stoneleigh Arms pub closed in the 1990s and became derelict and inaccessible, with much of the ground floor having collapsed into the basement.

The project to redevelop the building started back in 2017 and the work was completed in June.