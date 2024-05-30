Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artefacts from across Coventry and Warwickshire will be featured in a Second World War digital archive project.

As well as regional items, a top-secret D-Day map, a souvenir from Hitler's private yacht, and a piece of the first German plane brought down on British soil will also featured in the Oxford University project that has digitised more 25,000 previously hidden artefacts from the Second World War.

Photos of the objects and stories associated with them will be available to view on the project website (theirfinesthour.org) on June 6 – which is also the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Some of the objects brought along to the Coventry Cathedral 'Digital Collection Days' event last year. Photos supplied by University of Oxford

The archive contains a range of stories and objects that capture both the extraordinary and everyday lives of those who experienced the war, including letters and memorabilia.

Here are some of the items relating to Coventry and Warwickshire:

Coventry Blitz Survivor Testimonies: Detailed accounts from survivors who experienced the bombing raids on Coventry in November 1940, including their experiences sheltering in places like Coventry Cathedral and the city's underground tunnels.

Warwickshire Regiment Contributions: Stories of individuals from the Warwickshire Regiment who served on the front lines, highlighting their experiences in key battles and campaigns and showcasing the bravery and sacrifices of local soldiers from towns like Nuneaton and Rugby.

Home Front Efforts in Coventry: Narratives documenting the contributions of Coventry residents to the war effort on the home front, including their roles in manufacturing and supplying crucial materials for the war effort at locations like the Standard Motor Company factory and the Armstrong Siddeley works.

Evacuation and Sheltering in Warwickshire: Accounts of evacuation experiences in Warwickshire, both from children sent to rural areas for safety and families seeking shelter from bombing raids in locations like Leamington and Warwick.

Women's Roles in Coventry's War Effort: Stories highlighting the vital contributions of women in Coventry to the war effort, including their work in factories as well as their roles in civil defense efforts and nursing at hospitals.

Impact of Bombing on Coventry's Cathedral and Heritage: Exploration of the impact of the Blitz on Coventry's historic buildings and landmarks, including personal stories from witnesses, with a focus on the devastation of Coventry Cathedral and efforts to rebuild it as a symbol of peace and reconciliation.

Local Community Resilience and Solidarity: Stories of how the local community in Coventry and Warwickshire came together to support one another during the war, including providing aid.

Dr Stuart Lee, project director, said: “Very few families in Britain and across the Commonwealth were untouched by the war.

"We knew from previous projects that people have so many wonderful objects, photos, and anecdotes which have been passed down from family members and which are at risk of getting lost or being forgotten.

"We’re delighted that we have been able to preserve so many of these stories and objects and make them available to the public through our archive of memories.”

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and based out of the Faculty of English at Oxford University, ‘Their Finest Hour’ worked with hundreds of volunteers to organise up to more than 70 free events in 2023 and early 2024.

More than 2,000 people attended the ‘Digital Collection Days’, to share war-related stories and mementos and have them recorded and digitised by volunteers.

Those who could not attend were able to submit stories and photos via the project website.

Dr Matthew Kidd, project manager, added: "The success of the project would not have been possible without the voluntary effort of thousands of dedicated volunteers and contributors.

"Thanks to their efforts, we’ve been able to create a ‘people’s archive’ of the Second World War that showcases both the extraordinary and everyday objects passed on by those who lived through the war."