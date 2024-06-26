Artists in and around Warwick create trail for visitors as part of Warwickshire Open Studios

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Artists in and around Warwick have joined together to create a trail for visitors of the different venues taking part in the area as part of Warwickshire Open Studios.

Warwickshire Open Studios sees more than 400 artists and makers taking part at 121 free-to-enter venues across Warwickshire and Coventry.

From cafes and churches to galleries and gardens, artists will be presenting by their creations – with options to buy items until July 7 (opening times may vary).

Artists based in and around Warwick have created a ‘Warwick Trail’ which guides visitors around the different venues to visit.

Some locations are close to the town centre, with others on a driving route around the area.

Warwick features three new artists this year, one of who is Janette Eslick, who is a keen amateur artist and is exhibiting to help raise funds for Bee Friendly Warwick.

Janette, who is at venue 45 on the trail map (Myton Road, next door to Myton School) said: “It’s been amazing to see all my artwork presented together for the first time in my garden room and have really enjoyed getting it ready to show everyone, even though it’s been a bit nerve-racking opening to the public for the first time.

Janette Eslick, who is at venue 44 (Myton Road, next door to Myton School). Photo supplied

"I am a keen amateur and love sharing places I have been lucky to visit, that have inspired me to paint.

"You will find a lots of coastal views, and water or nature inspired watercolours or acrylics, all at really affordable prices.

“I thought it was also a great chance to support ‘Bee Friendly Warwick’, a small local community group, so will be donating 10 per cent of my sales to them.

"I also have other bee-themed gifts, wildflower seeds and a range of plants for sale with donations to ‘Bee Friendly’.

Katie Jones, who is at venue 45 (Nightingale Avenue). Photo supplied

“You don’t have to be a serious art-lover to drop by. Just drop in for a chat. No charge for a cool drink and homemade brownie.

"Come and enjoy some time out in my quiet, peaceful garden room.”

Other Warwick based artists have been involved for many years and have established venues, including the ‘Art at Wharf Street’ in the Coach House Studio & Gallery in Wharf Street, which this year features a group of seven artists all exhibiting ceramics.

Katie Jones, who is a venue 45 (Nightingale Avenue) said: “I am a graphic designer by trade and artist at heart. I have a multitude of artworks on sale and for commission, including historical places in Warwickshire like the Lord Leycester Hospital and Coventry Cathedral.

The Warwick Art Trail map. Photo supplied

"My watercolour and ink paintings capture places that interest me: buildings with quirky details that catch my eye and inspire me.

“As someone who has been a part of Warwickshire Open Studios for four years now, I know that it is something special.

"WOS is all about meeting the artists behind the work, learning about the stories behind each piece, and making real connections – as well as buying beautiful artwork.”

To follow Janette Eslick on Instagram go to: https://www.instagram.com/janette_eslick_art/ and Katie Jones at: https://www.instagram.com/katie_jones_art_studio