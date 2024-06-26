Wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan to tell tales of lions, tigers and bears in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan will bring his Lions and Tigers and Bears tour to The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington next year.

Hailed as ‘Scotland’s own David Attenborough’, Gordon Buchanan has dedicated his life to exploring the untamed beauty of the natural world, from forests to snowy landscapes, and from towering mountains to the depths of the great rainforests.

All his travels were with a single mission in mind - ‘to capture the majestic bears and big cats on film and reveal their secrets to a global audience.

His tour in 2025 will feature his adventures with pandas, grizzlies, tigers, jaguars and more – ‘making for a night of adventure, awe and wonder’.

Gordon Buchanan. Picture supplied.

Gordon said: “Lions and Tigers and Bears, oh my.

"It could be a line straight from The Wizard of Oz but there’s no fiction here, just amazing facts as I get the chance to bring to life the amazing adventures I’ve had the absolute privilege to experience.

“Bears and big cats are the undisputed icons of the animal kingdom and I’ve spent a lifetime capturing them on film.

”From pandas in China to orphaned grizzlies in Russia, from high-altitude tigers in the Himalayas to jaguars in the depths of the Amazon.

"I have been fortunate enough to meet many of these incredible creatures in their natural habitats – and I love being able to share their secrets with audiences.

“There has been mud, sweat and tears, tender moments and terrifying encounters and I can’t wait to meet more animal lovers and tell more tales as I hit the road again.”