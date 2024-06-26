Warwick now a 'priority area' for a new Aldi supermarket site

By Kirstie Smith
Published 26th Jun 2024, 11:50 BST
Warwick is now said to be a 'priority area' for a new Aldi supermarket site location.

Aldi is on the hunt for new store locations in Warwickshire as part of its expansion drive and last month it called on the nation to get in touch to highlight where in Britain needed new Aldi stores most.

With more than 4,000 requests received, Aldi has now reviewed the list of locations and used it to develop its store search over the coming years.

Warwick is now said to be a 'priority area' for a new Aldi supermarket site location. Photo supplied

The priority area in Warwickshire where it is currently looking is Warwick.

The retailer currently has more than 1,020 stores and said it is continuing towards its long-term target of more than 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high quality food accessible to all, but we can’t do that while there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“We recognise there is huge demand in certain regions for more stores, which is why we decided to get the public’s input on our latest list of priority locations.

"They have helped us identify where demand is greatest and we will continue to work to bring Aldi to as many people as possible.”

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact: [email protected]

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

